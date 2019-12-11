Commodities

Trump likely to meet with advisers Thursday about Dec. 15 tariffs on China -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to meet with his top trade and economic advisers on Thursday to discuss whether to impose planned Dec. 15 tariffs on nearly $160 billion in Chinese consumer goods, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The meeting is expected to involve U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House advisers Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro, the sources said.

One person briefed on the situation told Reuters on Tuesday a decision to move ahead with the Dec. 15 tariffs could scuttle talks to end the 17-month-long trade war between the world's two largest economies for the remainder of Trump's term.

