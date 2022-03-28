US Markets

Trump likely committed felony by obstructing Congress, U.S judge rules

Jan Wolfe Reuters
Published
WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed a felony by attempting to obstruct Congress when he tried to subvert the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles said in his ruling that the U.S. congressional committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters could obtain emails written by Trump lawyer John Eastman.

“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Carter said in a written decision.

