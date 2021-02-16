US Markets

Trump lashes out at McConnell in deepening feud between top Republicans

Former U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, signaling a growing feud between the two most important voices in the Republican Party.

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, signaling a growing feud between the two most important voices in the Republican Party.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said in a statement amid the fallout over the former president's second impeachment trial.

Trump and McConnell parted ways in the weeks after the Nov. 3 presidential election, with Trump irked that McConnell had recognized Democrat Joe Biden as the winner. The gap between them widened when McConnell declared on the Senate floor on Saturday that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

The two are trying to push the party in opposite directions, McConnell back toward the roots of a budget-focused, pro-trade party, while Trump, who is still backed by a large portion of the Republican voter base, advocates a more populist approach.

