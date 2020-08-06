US Markets
Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok's Chinese owner

Mohammad Zargham Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, starting in 45 days.

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the United States "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," Trump said in the order.

