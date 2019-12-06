Trump Is Not Ready to Sign a Trade Deal --- and the Stock Market Doesn't Care

Amid the elation over Friday’s jobs report, investors are ignoring the fact that Larry Kudlow said President Donald Trump is not ready to sign a trade deal with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 308.95 points, or 1.1%, to 27,986.74 at 111:23 a.m., while the S&P 500 has risen 0.9% to 3144.48. the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 1% to 8652.16.

Kudlow picked a good day to make those remarks. With the U.S. economy apparently firing away on all cylinders, as suggested by today’s payrolls report, investors apparently believe that no trade deal might be OK for the market. But are they wrong? It “looks like the anti trade deal crowd is using the employment numbers to justify the idea that the US does not need to sign the trade deal,” writes NatAlliance Securities’ Andrew Brenner. “They are wrong and are looking at lagging numbers versus leading numbers.”

It’s an interesting thought, and one that may be getting some confirmation from the bond market as Treasury yields have pulled back from their highs even as stocks continue to rise.

Stay tuned.

