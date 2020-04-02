Trump invokes Defense Production Act for ventilator manufacturing

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act to aid companies building ventilators for coronavirus patients to receive the supply of materials they need.

In a memo released by the White House, Trump directed the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary to use his authority to help facilitate the supply of ventilator materials for six companies - General Electric Co GE.N, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc HRC.N, Medtronic Plc MDT.N, Resmed Inc RMD.N, Royal Philips N.V. and Vyaire Medical Inc.

