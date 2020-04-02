BioTech

Trump invokes Defense Production Act for ventilator manufacturing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act to aid companies building ventilators for coronavirus patients to receive the supply of materials they need.

In a memo released by the White House, Trump directed the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary to use his authority to help facilitate the supply of ventilator materials for six companies - General Electric Co GE.N, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc HRC.N, Medtronic Plc MDT.N, Resmed Inc RMD.N, Royal Philips N.V. and Vyaire Medical Inc.

