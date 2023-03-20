US Markets

Trump indictment in hush payments case expected late Monday or Wednesday -report

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

March 20, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted by a grand jury late Monday or on Wednesday in a hush payments case involving a porn star, Politico reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people involved in the deliberations.

Law enforcement officials are meeting at New York Police Department headquarters to plan for the indictment, according to an unnamed person involved in the planning, the news outlet reported.

"We’ll be discussing how we bring Trump in," the person involved in the planning was quoted as saying. "No decisions have been made yet."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating a $130,000 hush payment made by Michael Cohen, Trump's estranged former fixer, to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Bragg's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

