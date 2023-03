WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted by a grand jury late Monday or on Wednesday in the hush payments case involving a porn star, Politico reported on Monday, citing three unidentified sources.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.