Trump in Davos, Global Economic Outlook, Netflix Earnings & A Strong Buy Tech Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into the latest global economic news, which includes a deadly virus that began in central China. We also discuss President Trump’s speech in Davos, before we look at some company news, and what to expect from Netflix NFLX Q4 earnings. And we close with why GoDaddy GDDY is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

Stocks slipped Tuesday morning as fears about a potentially deadly virus, which started in central China, began to spread. The news caused Delta DAL, American AAL, and United UAL stock all to fall on travel-related fears. Meanwhile, Wynn Resorts WYNN and MGM MGM stocks slipped on Macau worries.

Moving on, Trump helped kick off the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday. Trump spoke highly of the U.S. economy, the phase-one U.S.-China deal, and more.

The International Monetary Fund also released its quarterly economic outlook Monday that predicted solid global growth in 2020.

On the company side, Uber UBER stock climbed nearly 6% in morning trading. Looking ahead, IBM IBM, United, and Capital One COF are all set to report their quarterly earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Despite the other big names, Netflix might take the spotlight as Wall Street and investors look to see what’s next for the streaming TV powerhouse as it faces competition from Disney DIS, AppleAAPL, Amazon AMZN, and others.

The episode then closes with why GoDaddy is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, within a strong Internet - Delivery Services industry.

