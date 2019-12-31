Trump Has Good News on the Trade Deal. The Stock Market Is Yawning.

President Donald Trump said he would sign an initial trade deal with China on Jan. 15. U.S. stocks The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher.

The stock market largely shrugged off President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will be signing phase one of the trade deal with China next month.

Major indices were flat shortly after Tuesday’s open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite showing slight gains after being modestly lower in premarket trading.

“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15,” Trump said on Twitter minutes ahead of the open, noting that a ceremony would take place at the White House.

The president added that he would be going to Beijing at a later date to begin work on Phase Two of the trade deal.

Markets have climbed in recent weeks as tensions over trade between the U.S. and China have cooled and expectations grew that an initial deal would soon be signed. The muted trading on what is expected to be a low-volume day suggests that Trump’s announcement was largely in line with Wall Street expectations.

