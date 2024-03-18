News & Insights

Trump has failed to get appeal bond for $454 mln civil fraud judgment, lawyers say

Credit: REUTERS/Jay Paul

March 18, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Donald Trump has so far been unable to obtain a bond that would allow him to appeal a $454 million judgment against him in a New York civil fraud case without posting the full amount himself, his lawyers said on Monday.

Trump must either find the cash or post a bond to prevent the state's authorities from seizing his properties while he appeals Justice Arthur Engoron's Feb. 16 decision ordering him and co-defendants to pay $464 million in penalties and interest for misstating property values to dupe lenders and insurers.

In a court filing on Monday, his lawyers urged a mid-level state appeals court to delay enforcement of the judgment, arguing the amount was excessive.

They said the defendants had so far approached 30 surety companies through four separate brokers to obtain a bond.

