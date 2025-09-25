Trump Gives China Another Tariffs Pause — 2 Major Holiday Gift Items You Should Buy Now

President Donald Trump agreed to a temporary tariff truce with China to allow for further negotiations, one that expired on Aug. 12, 2025. Upon that deal’s expiration, Trump agreed to one more 90-day hiatus to continue negotiating with China, as reported by AP News.

America and China now have until Nov. 10, 2025 to agree to a new trade deal; otherwise, Trump has threatened an incredible 145% tariff upon one of our biggest trade partners. A number of American retailers would then be forced to raise their prices, as the Chinese exporters would be forced to do the same to offset the step tariffs, potentially leaving American consumers to pay the difference. Here are two major holiday gifts you should buy now to avoid paying more later.

Items From Apple and Playstation

The Nov. 10 timing couldn’t be more precarious, as it falls just over two weeks before Thanksgiving — right in the middle of America’s holiday shopping season. If negotiations fall through between America and China, a number of popular products could see a devastating spike in costs in the middle the country’s busiest shopping period.

For shoppers who can afford it, now may be the time to do some serious holiday shopping on a number of crucial products that come from China, just in case one of Trump’s biggest tariffs yet hits a crucial trade partner. Specifically, two of the hottest products from Apple and Playstation.

As ABC News reported, the cost of the $1,199 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) could increase by nearly $1,000 if the tariff hammer falls. iPhones are already rather expensive; come tariff-time, they could become prohibitively so.

Meanwhile, extremely popular video game system PlayStation 5 currently retails for $499.99. However, the PS5 could cost anywhere between $600 and $1,100 in the event that US-China trade negotiations fail, per the Center for American Progress.

If You Fail To Plan, You Are Planning To Fail

While it’s always important not to panic in the wake of economic news, it also never hurts to prepare. If you plan on purchasing an iPhone or PS5 for the holidays (or just for yourself) and can affordably do so now, it may be best for the early bird to beat the tariff effects.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

