Trump Georgia election subversion judge dismisses some charges

Credit: REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

March 13, 2024 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Andrew Goudsward and Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

Adds detail from ruling, context about Willis disqualification in paragraphs 3-4.

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The judge in Donald Trump's Georgia election subversion trial on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against the former U.S. president and some of his co-defendants, according to a court filing.

In throwing out six criminal counts, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said that prosecutors' allegations that they tried to get officials to violate their oaths were not detailed enough, according to the court filing.

The dismissed charges including three counts against Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the November election. The central racketeering charge against Trump and all remaining co-defendants remains in place.

McAfee's ruling came as he prepares to issue a highly anticipated decision on whether the prosecutor overseeing the case, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, should be disqualified over a romantic relationship with a lawyer she hired to run the prosecution.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward and Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub and Scott Malone)

