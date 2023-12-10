Trump Fires Back At Biden, Accuses Democrats Of Making Hoaxes Against Him: 'I Will Save Democracy. The Threat Is Crooked Joe Biden'

In a recent gathering with the New York Young Republican Club, former President Donald Trump strongly dismissed claims that his potential 2024 presidential candidacy would endanger American democracy.

Instead, Trump shifted the blame to President Joe Biden, whom he accused of threatening the nation's democratic principles.

What Happened: During his address on Saturday, Trump denounced the Democratic party and media outlets for propagating what he alleged was the latest in a series of hoaxes against him and the Republican party.

According to a report by Fox News, Trump said, “The radical left Democrats, their fake news allies have unveiled their newest hoax that Donald J. And the Republican party are a threat to democracy … This is their new line. Here we go again — 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' 'Mueller, Mueller, Mueller,' 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.' One hoax after another.”

"But no, I’m not a threat. I will save democracy. The threat is crooked Joe Biden," he added.

Rejecting allegations that he poses a threat to democracy, Trump dismissed such claims as a "hoax" and a "new idea." He emphasized, "We now refer to it as the threat to democracy hoax, because that's precisely what it is."

Trump criticized Biden's administration for leading the country toward economic turmoil, citing unprecedented inflation and a looming depression.

He highlighted the national debt, emphasizing, "We owe $36 trillion, and this guy has no clue."

As the political landscape heats up with the possibility of a Biden-Trump electoral rematch, Biden has voiced concerns about the potential risks to U.S. democracy under a Trump presidency.

Amid their jabs at one another, Trump cautioned Biden about the repercussions of any indictment against him. In his speech, Trump also responded to his recent remarks to a Fox News host about exacting "retribution" on political foes. He clarified his intentions, accusing the media of distorting his words. He explained, "I said I want to be a dictator for one day … and you know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall … and I want to drill, drill, drill."

Concluding his speech, Trump forecasted his return to the White House, pledging to "make America great again," displace the current political establishment, and confront the mainstream media.

