Trump, Finnish President to discuss 5G alternatives to China's Huawei like Nokia

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - United States President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday will discuss ways to improve 5G alternatives to China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL and ZTE 000063.SZ, such as Finland' NokiaNOKIA.HE, a senior administration official said.

"Finland is home to Nokia which has quickly developed 5G technology that is at least on par with that of Huawei and ZTE and presents one of the viable alternatives to those countries that cherish privacy of their citizens’ data, the integrity of their networks, the security of their critical infrastructure," the person said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Roberta Rampton )

