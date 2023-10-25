News & Insights

Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order in civil fraud case

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 25, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by Luc Cohen and Jack Queen for Reuters ->

Adds fine

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump was fined $10,000 on Wednesday for violating a gag order in his civil fraud trial.

Justice Arthur Engoron imposed the fine after Trump briefly took the witness stand to take questions about the order.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jack Queen in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

