Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order in civil fraud case

Adds fine

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump was fined $10,000 on Wednesday for violating a gag order in his civil fraud trial.

Justice Arthur Engoron imposed the fine after Trump briefly took the witness stand to take questions about the order.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jack Queen in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.