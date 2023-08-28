News & Insights

Trump faces Sept. 6 arraignment in Georgia election subversion case -court docket

August 28, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Jacqueline Thomsen for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's arraignment in Georgia on criminal charges accusing the former U.S. President and his associates of subverting his 2020 election loss has been scheduled for Sept. 6, a court docket for the case showed on Monday.

