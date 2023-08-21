News & Insights

Trump faces $200,000 bond, order not to make threats, in Georgia election case

August 21, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

By Jasper Ward

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as the former U.S. president awaits trial in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a court filing on Monday showed.

The document, a bond agreement signed by Trump's attorneys and Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, sets out release terms including restrictions on intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice.

"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," states the order, signed by Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McAfee.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and 18 co-defendants were indicted in the Georgia case on Aug. 14. Willis gave them until Friday at noon ET (1600 GMT) to surrender to charges against them or face arrest.

Prosecutors in the case have proposed that the trial start on March 4, 2024, while Trump's lawyers have asked for a 2026 trial.

