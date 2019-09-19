US Markets

Trump, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg had 'good, constructive' meeting -Facebook

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/

U.S. President Donald Trump and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had a "good, constructive" meeting at the White House on Thursday, the social media company said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Facebook FB.O Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had a "good, constructive" meeting at the White House on Thursday, the social media company said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Mark is in Washington, D.C., meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation. He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today," Facebook said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular