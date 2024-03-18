News & Insights

Trump eyeing Paul Manafort for 2024 campaign role, Washington Post reports

Credit: REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

March 18, 2024 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected to include Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager he pardoned, as a campaign adviser later this year, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing four people familiar with the talks.

The job discussions have largely centered around the 2024 Republican convention in Milwaukee in July and could include Manafort playing a role in fundraising for Trump's campaign, the report said.

Trump pardoned Manafort in 2020, seven months after he was released to home confinement, sparing the long-time Republican operative from serving the bulk of his 7-1/2-year prison term for federal tax evasion and bank fraud.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while representatives for Manafort could not be reached.

