Trump executive order on Hong Kong includes sanctions

Eric Beech Reuters
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order blocking the U.S. property of persons who undermine democratic institutions in Hong Kong and other measures following Beijing's tightening of control on the city.

The text of the order released by the White House also revokes license exceptions for exports to Hong Kong and eliminates the preference for Hong Kong passport holders as compared to China.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;))

