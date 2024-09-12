Trump Election Victory Could Send Bitcoin to $125,000, Says Standard Chartered Analyst

According to Geoff Kendrick, Head of Crypto Research at Standard Chartered bank, a Donald Trump victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election could drive Bitcoin to $125,000. However, Kendrick notes that new all-time highs (ATHs) for Bitcoin are likely no matter who wins the election, with Bitcoin still expected to hit $75,000 if Vice President Kamala Harris secures the presidency.

JUST IN: A Trump victory could send #Bitcoin to $125,000, but new ATHs are likely no matter who wins election, says Standard Chartered bank 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SfGoRSyKwn September 12, 2024

In the new report, Kendrick explained that while the outcome of the election will impact the Bitcoin industry, the risks of a Harris presidency may be overstated. “BTC will end 2024 at fresh all-time highs under either election outcome – [circa] $125,000 level under Trump or c.$75,000 level under Harris,” Kendrick wrote. While a Harris win could initially result in a price decline, he emphasized that "dips would be bought as the market recognizes that progress on the regulatory front will still be forthcoming."

Despite concerns within the industry that Harris may adopt a more hostile stance toward Bitcoin, Kendrick believes that her administration would be "much less negative" for digital assets than a second Biden administration. Furthermore, Standard Chartered maintains its bullish outlook, forecasting that Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, regardless of who wins this year’s election.

The 2024 election has drawn attention to the differing approaches to Bitcoin regulation by the two candidates. Trump has become an ally to the Bitcoin industry, speaking at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville this summer, where he expressed support for Bitcoin. The Republican National Committee has also included Bitcoin in its platform, pledging to defend the right to mine Bitcoin and protect self-custody.

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris has remained silent on the issue, opting not to attend the Bitcoin conference. The Democratic Party’s platform makes no mention of Bitcoin or cryptocurrency, which has led to concerns within the industry about the potential regulatory environment under a Harris administration. Although Harris has not publicly shown hostility to crypto, some fear a continuation of the stricter regulatory policies seen during President Joe Biden’s term, notably shaped by figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren and SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.