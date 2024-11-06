With Trump Elected, Should You Buy Trump Media Stock?

We live in a strange world, with algos driving the action behind stocks. Somehow, the Trump Media and Technology Group ( DJT ) has become the lightning rod for the odds of another Trump Presidency. On days where he gained in the polls, the stock would gain in the market. It’s like we are staring at a meme coin in the form of a US equity traded on the NASDAQ. Wild stuff.

The stock surged off lows under $13 into late September. Shares ticked all the way up to $51.51 last week. On Election Day, the stock closed down 1.16% on the session, although it gapped up to $37.52 at the open and reached a high of $40.74 before spending the afternoon trending lower. In the after-hours session, DJT dipped to $31 before shooting up over $42 late in evening. This is certainly a stock to keep an eye on to talk about at the water cooler, but it’s not the sort of thing you should be dumping your retirement money into.

