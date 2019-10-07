Trump economic adviser says delisting Chinese companies is off the table

Commodities

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's chief economic advisor on Monday said the administration has begun studying U.S. investor protections in China, but that delisting Chinese companies traded on U.S. exchanges 'is not on the table'.

"The delisting is not on the table. I don't know where that came from," Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"What we're looking at, actually, is investor protection, U.S. investor protections ... transparency and compliance with a number of laws," he said, citing complaints from exchanges.

