Trump Doubles Down on "51st State" Talk, Enacts Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

US President Donald Trump has once again raised the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state, this time linking the prospect to the country’s vast array of natural resources.

His remarks, made during an in-flight conversation with reporters on Air Force One, coincided with his plans to levy 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports — including from Canada and Mexico.

"They don't pay very much for the military, and the reason they don't pay much is they assume that we're going to protect them," Trump said. "That's not an assumption they can make, because why are we protecting another country?"

He went on to suggest Canada is “not viable as a country,” hinting that integration with the US could be a solution.

Late last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking behind closed doors to business and labor leaders, was overheard acknowledging that Trump's talk of absorbing Canada into the US is “a real thing.”

According to CBC, Trudeau’s remarks were accidentally broadcast over a loudspeaker. “Mr. Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country, and it is a real thing,” he said before the audio cut out.

The Associated Press reported that Trudeau’s office has not responded to requests for comment, but Alberta Federation of Labor President Gil McGowan later confirmed the prime minister’s assessment.

McGowan, who was at the meeting, wrote on social media that Trudeau believes Trump’s real agenda is not just about fentanyl, immigration or even the trade deficit, but about dominating Canada economically — or taking it outright.

Canada-US trade war escalates

Days after Trudeau’s remarks were leaked, Trump confirmed his administration will impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports, reviving a trade war that first erupted in 2018.

Back then, the Trump administration imposed similar tariffs under the justification of national security concerns, prompting Canada to retaliate with counter tariffs on US goods such as orange juice and whiskey.

The dispute ended in 2019, when an agreement was reached to monitor steel and aluminum flows, preventing so-called "surges" in imports. Around that time, Trump proposed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is currently in effect, as a replacement to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The USMCA trade deal came into effect in January 2020, while Trump was still president. When it was introduced, he called it "the fairest, most balanced, and beneficial trade agreement we have ever signed into law."

In recent years, however, Trump has become critical of the deal and has vowed to renegotiate it.

The USMCA agreement is scheduled for a mandatory review in 2026, but Québec Premier François Legault called for immediate discussions in a recent social media post to prevent further economic uncertainty.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed those concerns, calling Trump’s trade policies a destabilizing force.

"This is the next four years — shifting goalposts and constant chaos, putting our economy at risk," Ford said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (February 9).

"Fentanyl crisis" at the forefront of trade relations

Trump’s latest tariffs have been tied to his broader concerns over border security, particularly the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal immigration, issues that he raised on the campaign trail.

Earlier this month, he threatened to impose sweeping 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports starting February 1 unless both countries took stronger measures to secure their borders. After negotiations with Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the White House agreed to delay the tariffs for 30 days.

During negotiations, Canada pointed to its US$1.3 billion border security initiative announced in December 2024, which includes increased patrols and aerial surveillance, and offered to appoint a “fentanyl czar” to coordinate efforts with US officials.

Despite the extension, Trudeau has made it clear that Canada won't accept blame for America’s fentanyl crisis.

“We need to be very deliberate about how we continue to engage closely with the United States to make the case that Canada is responsible for a tiny part of the North American fentanyl problem, but that we are also bitterly touched by this tragedy,” the prime minister said in public remarks on February 7.

Canada’s resource wealth in the spotlight

Trump’s remarks about Canada’s economic dependence on the US come at a time when the country is making moves to accelerate its critical minerals industry and solidify its spot in the supply chain.

Last week, the BC government shared plans to fast track 18 mining and energy projects worth about US$20 billion.

“They’re being held up in some kind of administrative or regulatory or government process,” BC Premier David Eby said of the assets, which include the Eskay Creek gold-silver project in Northwest BC. “We can expedite that, get those shovels in the ground. And with particular attention to more rural and remote communities.”

The Mining Association of BC welcomed the announcement, pointing out that Canada’s resource sector will play a crucial role in global supply chains; however, other entities have expressed concerns about deregulation.

The province has 17 additional critical mineral projects in the pipeline, with several expected to enter permitting processes this year.

