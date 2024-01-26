Trump Dominates Over Biden In New Poll, But One Statistic Should Rattle Both Camps

With two states already in his pocket, Donald Trump appears well on track to clinch the Republican nomination. The results of a new poll released Thursday explored how the former president matched up against President Joe Biden.

About two in five Americans, or 40% of the respondents, pledged their allegiance to Trump when asked whom they would vote for if the presidential election were held on the day of the survey, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Biden, who succeeded Trump as president, garnered only 34% of support.

Seven percent said they would choose some other candidate, 11% said they wouldn’t vote, and the remaining 8% said they weren’t sure.

The poll was conducted Jan. 22-24 by Ipsos for Reuters, surveying a sample of 1,250 adults aged 18 years or older, comprising 478 Democrats, 572 Republicans, and 118 independents.

Sentiment toward Trump has improved since early January, when he and Biden received the backing of 35% of the respondents each.

About 81% of the Republicans sided with Trump, compared to 78% who backed Biden.

When only registered voters were accounted for, Trump’s lead over Biden narrowed slightly to five percentage points, with a score of 43% to 38%.

The introduction of independent candidates Robert Kennedy Jr. and Dean Phillips in the ballot question trimmed Biden’s support. The tally showed Trump got 36% support versus 30% for Biden. Kennedy was favored by 8% of the respondents, 2% backed Phillips, 10% said they wouldn’t vote, and 13% weren’t sure.

Incidentally, a pre-poll survey in New Hampshire showed a majority of independents or unidentified voters threw their weight behind Trump’s opponent Nikki Haley.

See Also: After Trump Commits Gaffe By Mixing Up Nikki Haley And Nancy Pelosi, Ex-DOJ Attorney Slams Ex-president For Shifting Jan. 6 Blame: ‘This Is Nuts Since He Was In Charge’

Voter Sentiment Mixed? When those who chose Biden were asked as to why they favored him, a majority of 59% said it was a vote against Trump. Only 38% said they were voting to support his policies.

The responses were in line with surveys that have shown a very poor job approval rating for Biden.

Meanwhile, 59% of Trump backers said they voted for him and his policies, and 39% said it was a vote against Trump and his policies.

A majority seems to want fresh faces on the ballot. A net of 56% said they do not prefer having Trump on the ballot compared to 35% who wanted him to run. Things were worse for Biden. A net 70% did not prefer a Biden rerun compared to a net 22% who were okay with him contesting.

A net 67% said they were tired of seeing the same people again and again on the ballot and wanted someone new, while a net 19% said they were okay with the old faces.

Although only four years separate Biden and Trump, a net of 74% said Biden was too old to work in a government compared to 48% who felt the same about Trump.

Read Next: How To Invest In Startups

Image via Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.