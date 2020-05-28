US Markets
Trump directs AG to boost enforcement of state laws on social media cos

Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is directing Attorney General William Barr to work with states to enforce their own laws against what he described as deceptive business practices by social media companies.

The president, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said that an executive order against such companies would remove a liability shield that they currently enjoy as he slammed them for alleged editorial bias.

The move follows a decision by Twitter TWTR.N on Tuesday to prompt readers for the first time to check the facts in tweets sent by Trump.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)

