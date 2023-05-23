Trump criminal trial over hush money payment to start next March

By Karen Freifeld and Luc Cohen

May 23 (Reuters) - Donald Trump will face a criminal trial on March 25, 2024, over charges he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, a judge said on Tuesday.

That means Trump will be going on trial during the heart of the 2024 presidential nominating primaries, when he and his rivals to be the Republican candidate will be crisscrossing the country to drum up support among the party faithful.

The primary purpose of Tuesday's hearing was for Merchan to officially advise Trump of an order restricting him from disclosing certain evidence to third parties, including news outlets and on social media. At the start of the hearing, Merchan asked Trump if he had a copy of the order.

"Yes I do," said Trump, wearing a striped red tie and blue suit and sitting next to his lawyer Todd Blanche in front of U.S. flags. The two were shown on at least four screens in Merchan's courtroom.

The restrictions on Trump concern grand jury minutes, witness statements, and other materials that prosecutors are required to turn over to the defense to prepare for trial.

Prosecutors have said the order was needed because of Trump's history of attacks on social media, and the risk that witnesses might be harassed.

Trump would remain free to speak about most evidence in the case which comes from the defense, the judge said at a hearing earlier this month.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Writing by Noeleen Walder; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((karen.freifeld@thomsonreuters.com; +1(646) 223-6921;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.