Trump to create framework for FSD/Autonomous, bullish for Tesla, says Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says that in another indication that the Trump Administration will aggressively go down the AI/autonomous path, Bloomberg is now reporting that members of the Trump transition team have told advisers they plan to make a federal framework for fully self-driving vehicles one of the Transportation Department’s key priorities. This would be a huge step forward in easing U.S. rules for self-driving cars and be a significant tailwind for Tesla’s (TSLA) autonomous and AI vision heading into 2025, the firm argues. Musk’s significant influence in the Trump White House is already having a major influence and ultimately the golden path for Tesla around Cybercabs and autonomous is now within reach with an emboldened Trump/Musk strategic alliance playing out in real time and very in line with Wedbush’s thesis. The firm has an Outperform rating on the shares with a price target of $400.

