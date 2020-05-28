US Markets
FB

Trump could sign order on social media companies later on Thursday: White House

Contributor
Jeff Mason Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. President Donald Trump could sign an executive order on social media companies later on Thursday, but the timing could change, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh MacEnany said, after Twitter urged readers to check facts in tweets sent by Trump earlier this week for the first time.

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump could sign an executive order on social media companies later on Thursday, but the timing could change, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh MacEnany said, after Twitter urged readers to check facts in tweets sent by Trump earlier this week for the first time.

The order is expected to mandate the review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users, according to a draft version and a source consulted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB TWTR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular