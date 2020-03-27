Trump Considers Quarantine of NYC and Surrounding Areas

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported 112,468 Covid-19 cases in the U.S. Saturday afternoon, with New York as the epicenter.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is considering an enforceable quarantine across the New York area.

“I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing ‘hot spots’, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.”

The news comes just one day after the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the U.S. passed 100,000, with New York City, along with surrounding counties on Long Island and in Westchester, at the epicenter of U.S. outbreak, with more than 40,000 cases. The New York region would rank sixth among all countries, just behind Germany and ahead of France.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243953994743103489

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported 112,468 Covid-19 cases confirmed in America as of Saturday afternoon. It’s the highest number for any country. Five countries have more than 50,000 cases, including: China, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_412992e9a73a2324773f38b3.json

New York continues to try to control the outbreak, implementing new measures designed to halt the spread. Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo halted all nonessential construction in New York City.

“New York accounts for 8% of total US construction,” wrote Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh in a Friday research report. New York is the fourth- largest state in the nation, measured by population. The “ban covers [residential and commercial construction] but not infra/medical/emergency,” Walsh wrote.

Mortality in Italy is the highest for any country significantly affected by coronavirus. The country has 86,498 cases and 9,134 deaths.

Fatalities in the U.S. total more than 1,800.

Globally, Hopkins reports more than 640,000 cases, almost 30,000 deaths and about 137,000 recoveries.

Covid-19 continues to fuel incredible stock-market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 dropped 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively on Friday. The indexes, however, rose 12.8% and 10.3%, respectively, for the week, though the Dow is still down 14.9% so far in March.

Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion economic-stimulus package into law and ordered General Motors (ticker: GM) to produce badly needed ventilators.

Hopkins, along with the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all have frequently referenced Covid-19 databases. The Hopkins numbers are updated the most frequently.

