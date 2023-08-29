News & Insights

US Markets

Trump co-defendant Powell pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

Credit: REUTERS/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

August 29, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by Jasper Ward for Reuters ->

By Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Attorney Sidney Powell, one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, has waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty, a court filing on Tuesday showed.

Other Trump allies, Trevian Kutti and Ray Smith, have also waived formal arraignment and entered not guilty pleas.

The former president is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 6 as Fulton County prosecutors eye an October start to the trial.

The Fulton County has charged Trump with 13 felony counts including racketeering for pressuring state officials to reverse his 2020 election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory.

The latest charges marks Trump's fourth indictment since launching his reelection campaign for president.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa Shumaker)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.