Trump cannot delay watchdog for his company, court rules

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

November 09, 2022 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, New York state court records showed.

The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request for a stay of Justice Arthur Engoron's Nov. 3 order requiring an independent monitor for the Trump Organization.

New York Attorney General Letitia James had filed a $250 million civil lawsuit in September against Trump; his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka; the New York-based Trump Organization and others for allegedly overvaluing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

She asked in October for a monitor to be installed before the case goes to trial to halt ongoing fraud at the company. That came after Trump's company created a new entity, "Trump Organization II LLC," that she viewed as a possible attempt to offload assets out of her reach.

