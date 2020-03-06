Trump campaign sues CNN over its coverage of 2020 election interference

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against cable network CNN relating to its coverage of Russian interference ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Fox News said on Friday, citing comments by a senior legal adviser for the campaign.

Representatives for CNN, which is owned by a unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia division, could not be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit, which follows other recent lawsuits filed by Trump's campaign against the New York Times and the Washington Post.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

