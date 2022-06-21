Trump-backed Katie Britt wins Republican nomination in Alabama's U.S. Senate primary, NBC News projects

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Katie Britt, an attorney and past senior U.S. Senate aide backed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected on Tuesday, beating Representative Mo Brooks in a runoff race.

She will face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington)

