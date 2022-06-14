Trump-backed Fry ousts incumbent Rice in South Carolina congressional primary

WASHINGTON, June 14 XX (Reuters) - Russell Fry, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, defeated U.S. Representative Tom Rice in the Republican primary for a South Carolina congressional seat, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Rice has been one of the former president's top targets since he voted for Trump's impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Fry will face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 midterm election, though the seat is expected to be an easy Republican win.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

