Trump asks to delay hush money trial until US Supreme Court reviews immunity claim

Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello

March 11, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Monday asked the New York judge overseeing his criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star to delay the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court finishes reviewing his claim of presidential immunity in a separate case.

The hush money trial is set to begin on March 25 in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsification of business records.

Prosecutors say he directed his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to pay porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says they had a decade earlier, and then falsely recorded his reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses.

The case is one of four federal and state criminal indictments the Republican presidential nominee faces. Firm trial dates have not yet been set in the other three cases, which stem from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and his handling of government documents.

