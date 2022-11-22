Trump asks court to unseal search warrant affidavit in documents probe

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked a federal court in Florida to provide him and his lawyers with a complete version of the sworn statement that federal investigators used to obtain a search warrant for his Florida property in August.

Prosecutors are conducting a criminal probe over the retention of government records at the resort after Trump's presidency ended. The motion to unseal the affidavit was requested in a court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington; Editing by Katharine Jackson)

