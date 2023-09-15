Trump asks court to trim 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

By Blake Brittain

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and musician Eddy Grant both asked a Manhattan federal court on Friday for pretrial wins in Grant's lawsuit over Trump's use of his hit 1983 song "Electric Avenue" in a 2020 campaign video.

Trump and the campaign asked U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in a filing to narrow the case because Grant does not own rights to the "Electric Avenue" recording. Grant said the court should rule before a jury hears the case that Trump and his campaign are liable for copyright infringement.

Trump attorney Jason Kasner of Peroff Saunders declined to comment. Representatives for Grant did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The court has not yet set a trial date.

Grant sued Trump and his presidential campaign in September 2020 over a short video tweeted from Trump's personal Twitter account. The 55-second animated video, made by a third party that Trump said was not affiliated with the campaign, used 40 seconds of "Electric Avenue" and featured a high-speed Trump train contrasted with a slow-moving Joe Biden handcart.

Koeltl denied Trump's bid to end the lawsuit at an early stage of the case in 2021, finding the former president had not shown at that point that the video made fair use of the song.

Grant accused Trump of violating two copyrights — one in the sound recording of "Electric Avenue" and one in the song's underlying composition. Trump's lawyers told the court on Friday that Grant had relied on his rights in a "greatest hits" album to claim rights in the original sound recording that he did not own.

Grant's filing on Friday asked the court to decide that Trump committed copyright infringement as a matter of law and said it should again reject Trump and the campaign's fair-use defense.

The case is Grant v. Trump, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-07103.

For Grant: Brett Van Benthysen, Brian Caplan and Robert Clarida of Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt

For Trump: Mark Peroff and Jason Kasner of Peroff Saunders

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

