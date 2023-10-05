News & Insights

US Markets

Trump asks court to dismiss federal 2020 election subversion case -filing

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

October 05, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

Adds detail from filing, paragraphs 2-5

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has asked a U.S. court in Washington to dismiss the federal case accusing him of illegally attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Trump's lawyers argued the former president is immune from criminal prosecution for acts that were part of his official responsibilities.

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump in August with four felony counts for allegedly attempting to interfere in the counting of votes and to block the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers argued in a court filing the acts mentioned in the indictment are "at the heart of his official responsibilities as President."

A spokesperson for Smith's office declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Susan Heavey; editing by Jasper Ward and Chris Reese)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.