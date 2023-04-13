Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition

April 13 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump has arrived in Manhattan for a deposition before New York's attorney general, Letitia James, he said on Thursday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA TRUMP NEW YORK/TRUMP (URGENT)

