Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

April 13, 2023 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump has arrived in Manhattan for a deposition before New York's attorney general, Letitia James, he said on Thursday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA TRUMP NEW YORK/TRUMP (URGENT)

