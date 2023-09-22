Trump-appointed judge won't force Texas university to allow drag show

By Nate Raymond

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A LGBTQ student group did not have an inherent constitutional right to hold a charity drag show on West Texas A&M University's campus over the objections of the school's president, who deemed such performances "misogynistic" and mocking of womanhood, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who before becoming a judge in Amarillo, Texas, was a Christian legal activist opposed to LGBTQ rights causes, on Thursday ruled that it was far from clear that drag shows were covered by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment's protections for free expression.

The LGBTQ student group, Spectrum WT, sued in March after the school's president, Walter Wendler, barred a charity drag show set for that month from going forward even though, he said, "the law of the land appears to require it."

The group later moved that event off campus, but it continued to seek an injunction barring him from banning future events including a planned drag show in March 2024.

But Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, said Wendler was wrong that the law required him to allow drag shows, which can involve "sexualized conduct" that can be regulated to protect any children in an audience from "lewdness."

He dismissed parts of the case, including claims against Wendler in his individual capacity after finding he was entitled to qualified immunity, and said Spectrum WT had failed to show it was entitled to a preliminary injunction.

"We will appeal, and our fight for the expressive rights of these brave college students will continue," said J.T. Morris, a lawyer for the club at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office, which defended the university, did not respond to a request for comment.

Kacsmaryk gained national attention in April when he suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. An appellate court overturned parts of that ruling, and the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the pill to remain on the market while appeals proceed.

His ruling on Thursday conflicted with recent decisions by judges in Utah, Tennessee, Montana and Texas blocking state and municipal laws banning drag shows.

Kacsmaryk in reaching his conclusion cited "older rules" of First Amendment case law that recognized an "outer limit" for expressive conduct.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court last year ruled that gun laws must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation" to pass muster under the Second Amendment.

The case is Spectrum WT v. Wendler, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 2:23-cv-00048.

For Spectrum WT: J.T. Morris of the Foundation for Individual Rights

For the West Texas A&M University defendants: Charles Eldred of the Office of the Texas Attorney General

Read more:

Texas ban on public drag performances blocked by judge

Federal judge rejects Tennessee drag show ban as unconstitutional

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.