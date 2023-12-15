News & Insights

Trump appeals gag order in NY civil fraud case to state's highest court

December 15, 2023 — 04:02 pm EST

Luc Cohen for Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Friday appealed a gag order restricting the former U.S. president from publicly talking about court staff in his New York civil fraud trial to the state's highest court.

The judge overseeing the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, issued the gag order on Oct. 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo of the judge's law clerk posing with U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and falsely called her Schumer's girlfriend."

The post left the court "inundated" with hundreds of threats made by Trump supporters, Engoron said.

Trump unsuccessfully appealed the order to a mid-level appeals court, arguing it violated his right to free speech. The mid-level court, known as the Appellate Division, on Thursday kept the order in place.

On Friday, Trump's lawyers said in a court filing they were appealing that decision to the Albany-based Court of Appeals, which decides questions of law in the state.

