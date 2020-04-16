Trump announces plan to reopen virus-ravaged US economy

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump laid out guidelines on Thursday for reopening the coronavirus-ravaged U.S. economy, saying states should take a phased approach to let Americans return to work as conditions allow.

Trump told a White House news conference that governors will be empowered to tailor the approach to their own states and that if they need to remain closed, they should do so.

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time," Trump said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland, Alexandra Alper, Eric Beech and Daphne Psadelakis; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; + 1 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP REOPENING (URGENT, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.