US Markets

Trump and Trudeau discussed coronavirus in Friday phone call

Contributors
Steve Holland Reuters
Julia Harte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed their countries' efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the rapidly spreading new coronavirus in a phone call on Friday, the White House said.

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed their countries' efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the rapidly spreading new coronavirus in a phone call on Friday, the White House said.

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed that a Massachusetts man was the eighth patient to contract the flu-like illness in the United States, and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people entering the United States from overseas who might need to be quarantined.

Trump and Trudeau also discussed on Friday the landmark North American trade agreement that Trump signed on Wednesday, and the need for China to release two Canadian citizens that it detained on state security charges in 2018.

The coronavirus, which experts believed started in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far resulted in 304 deaths in China, according to a state broadcaster. The country has more than 14,000 confirmed cases so far.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Julia Harte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Julia.Harte@thomsonreuters.com; 202-590-7402;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular