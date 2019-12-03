Trump and Trade: Do His Latest Remarks Really Signify New Developments?

This morning Donald Trump indicated that maybe waiting until after the election for a trade deal would be a good idea. It was one of those typical off-the-cuff remarks from the President, the kind we've become so familiar with. Futures plummeted. The question is: has anything really changed?

For many people, their answer to that question will probably depend on their view of Trump. His critics will see it as an ill-thought-out product of arrogance, and yet more evidence that there is no plan or strategy behind anything he says or does. His fans, on the other hand, will see it as part of a grand negotiating plan and a way of showing China that he has a lot less to lose than them from any delays.

However, which of those you believe doesn’t really make any difference to the potential impact of the statement.

If you detach yourself from the politics, this is really nothing new. This trade war has, since the beginning, been marked by escalating rhetoric, particularly from the U.S. side. Until now, that escalation has mostly been about what was taxed or the size of the tariffs, but eventually a new tactic had to be tried. Given that the economic impact has been greater on China than on the U.S., threatening to drag the conflict out makes sense for the Trump administration at this point.

Realistically though, all Trump is doing is stating the obvious.

Even though there has been a lot of talk of an imminent “phase one,” whatever that means, it is pretty clear from comments from those directly involved in the negotiations that we are no closer to a real deal now than we were a few months ago. The basic issues of intellectual property rights and unfair trade practices haven’t been solved and the Chinese have shown no signs or real concessions on either issue.

Everything -- every comment from Trump or Xi, every update from the negotiators, every bit of speculation -- is just theater, and we have seen this play before. Based on history, the most likely thing from here is that others in the White House will now attempt to play down Trump’s comments. That will just create confusion until, in a few days, the President will either deny saying it at all, say the complete opposite or double down on the threat.

The basic problem is that, in Donald Trump’s eyes at least, none of this harms him politically. His supporters believe that standing up to China is long overdue, and that he is a master negotiator. If he says we need to tax imports more, or extend the trade war indefinitely, so be it. None of it will affect their vote next year, so there are no consequences for him.

However, there may be consequences for the U.S. economy. While there has been some damage from the trade war, it's been remarkably limited so far. Manufacturing is in recession and business investment is low. Both of those must be having a negative effect on GDP. On the other hand, unemployment is at record lows, inflation is low, wages are rising and corporations as a whole are making good money. That is why the market is at or near record highs.

To believe that this morning’s comments, or for that matter the extension of tariffs to France, Brazil and others that were announced so casually yesterday, will have a lasting effect on the market, you have to believe that traders saw an end to the trade war coming soon. That seems unlikely given that we are a couple of years in with lots of positive statements but no real progress so far. This may make the hoped-for phase one less likely, so a short-term reaction is understandable, but the fundamental picture remains the same.

The market is at these levels not because investors see a rapid end to the trade war, but because they don’t believe it matters whether we get one or not.

On that basis, while the reaction to this news could be quite severe and last for a while, it will reverse on the next positive comment, a remark that a deal is coming "soon," that tariffs on France are postponed, or the latest round on China due later this month may not happen, or whatever. In short, this too shall pass.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.