US Markets

Trump and Powell met Monday at White House to discuss economy

Contributor
Howard Schneider Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met at the White House on Monday morning to discuss "the economy growth, employment and inflation," the Fed said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met at the White House on Monday morning to discuss "the economy growth, employment and inflation," the Fed said in a statement.

The meeting included Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Fed said Powell "did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy," but did say the Fed's decisions would depend on incoming information about the economy and that it would act "based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular