Trump and Bolsonaro discussed research effort on using hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus -White House

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro discussed a joint research effort on using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as both a prophylaxis and treatment for the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump and Bolsonaro "expressed their mutual appreciation for the longstanding collaboration on health issues between the two countries," the White House said, discussing the U.S. delivery of 2 million doses of the controversial drug to Brazil and "a joint research effort to help further evaluate the safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine for both prophylaxis and the early treatment of the coronavirus."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese )

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.