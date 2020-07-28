US Markets

Trump alleges pharmaceutical industry is running false ads on his drug price plan

Contributor
Tim Ahmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the pharmaceutical industry for what he claimed were false advertisements alleging his drug price plan would raise the cost of prescriptions for U.S. senior citizens.

"Big Pharma is taking television ads trying to make the case that I am raising prescription drug prices on seniors. The ad is a lie!," he said on Twitter. "What I have done will lead to a 50% REDUCTION in prices, at least, & Big Pharma is not happy about it."

