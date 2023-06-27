Trump aide Nauta does not enter plea in federal documents case

MIAMI, June 27 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's aide Walt Nauta cannot yet enter a plea in the federal documents case as he does not have a lawyer who is licensed to practice in Florida, his attorney told a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

Chief Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres set Nauta's next appearance for July 6 in Miami.

